Rick Ross expecting baby with curvy fitness model (Photos) – Information Nigeria

Rick Ross expecting baby with curvy fitness model (Photos)
Rick Ross is allegedly having a baby with a curvy fitness model. Interesting enough, Ross is allegedly engaged to his fiancé, Liz Hagelthorn. Recently, a woman named Briana Camille, revealed that she was allegedly expecting a baby with Miami rapper …
