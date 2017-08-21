Rid Bauchi Forests Of Criminals, Gov Abubakar Urges Army

Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has again challenged the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to intensify efforts and flush out insurgents, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and all other remaining criminal elements seeking refuge in forests in Bauchi State, particularly those fleeing military actions in Sambisa, Falgore and Zamfara forests.

According to a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abubakar Al-Sadique, the governor made the appeal when he received the General officer Commanding 3rd Division, Major General Benjamin Ahanotu.

He lamented that the forests that surround Bauchi State are gradually being taken advantage of by criminals.

Governor Abubakar explained that his administration was disturbed with activities of the criminals in and around the communities surrounding the forests, the reason which he said necessitated the procurement and presentation of motorcycles to the armed forces in the state to help them penetrate and flush out the criminals seeking sanctuary.

The governor recalled that at the inception of his administration, some of the major security challenges rocking the state were armed banditry, youth restiveness in addition to the spillover effects of insurgency that bedeviled most states that surround Bauchi State.

Governor Abubakar expressed happiness that with the combined efforts of the state and Federal governments through the security agencies, the situation of the state has been smoothened.

He commended security agencies in the state for their proactive disposition and combat-readiness, and pointed out that with the `establishment of the Nigerian Air Force base in the Bauchi, the security situation of the state has been enhanced.

The governor stressed that nothing good happens without security in any part of the world, and urged all citizens of the state to maintain their contributions to the provision of intelligence information to the security agents.

The General Officer Commanding 3rd Brigade, Major General Benjamin Ahanotu told the governor that he visited states under his command, saying he is happy that Bauchi State has remained peaceful and pledged the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining that feat.

The General Officer Commanding assured that the armed forces have intensified intelligence with a view to routing out all the remaining criminals sneaking into the state from neighboring states.

He said, as an amour officer, Bauchi the headquarters of the Nigerian Army Corps takes a special place in the life of the Army.

