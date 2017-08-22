Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drake Can’t Stop Lusting After Rihanna Now That She’s Happy With New BF Hassan Jameel – Hollywood Life

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hollywood Life

Drake Can't Stop Lusting After Rihanna Now That She's Happy With New BF Hassan Jameel
Hollywood Life
Jealous much? Now that Rihanna has found happiness with handsome billionaire Hassan Jameel, her ex Drake is filled with regret. We've got details on how he can't stop lusting after her now. Drake's still got love on the brain when it comes to his ex …
Drake, Still Evidently Head Over Heels, Dons Rihanna-Patterned SocksJezebel
This is as close as Drake can get to Rihanna right nowPage Six
Drake Wears His Heart On His SocksRefinery29
Vanguard –BET –Elle UK Magazine –Oxygen (blog)
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.