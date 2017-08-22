Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers: APC Woos Wike’s Ex-Commissioners – Leadership Newspapers

Rivers: APC Woos Wike's Ex-Commissioners
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has advised the recently sacked commissioners in the administration of Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join it's fold. Secretary, Media and Publicity …
