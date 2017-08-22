Rivers: APC Woos Wike’s Ex-Commissioners – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Rivers: APC Woos Wike's Ex-Commissioners
Leadership Newspapers
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has advised the recently sacked commissioners in the administration of Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join it's fold. Secretary, Media and Publicity …
