Rivers community protests escape of suspected ritualist

Some residents of Eliozu area of Port Harcourt on Wednesday protested the unfortunate escape of Mr Ifeanyi Dike, a suspected ritual killer from police custody. The Rivers Police Command had paraded Dike for raping and killing Miss Victory Chikamso, an eight- year old girl residing in the same compound with him. Mr Promise Wobo, a resident of Eliozu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that the protest was to call on the Rivers Police Command to re-arrest Dike.

