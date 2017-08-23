Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr Mrs Harry Reacts To Escape Of Student Ritual Murder In Port-Harcout
In a statement from her office in the Government House Port Harcourt the Deputy Governor said the Police and other law enforcement Agencies should step up their game and ensure that the felon is re arrested and brought to justice without delay, stressing that the report that the suspect escaped from the hands of the Investigating Police officer is totally unacceptable.
Dr. Banigo who condoled the bereaved family on the gruesome murder of little Miss Victory Chikamnso said “as a mother I am still numb with shock to hear that a full grown man could defile an eight year old girl and also go ahead to mutilate her body for purported money rituals”.
The post Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr Mrs Harry Reacts To Escape Of Student Ritual Murder In Port-Harcout appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!