Roberto Carlos faces jail time – Vanguard
|
Roberto Carlos faces jail time
Vanguard
Former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos is facing a jail sentence in his native Brazil over unpaid alimony fees, according to reports. Marca states the legendary left-back owes 61k reals (€16.5k) to his ex-partner Barbara Thurler with an ongoing …
Ex-Real Madrid Stars : Roberto Carlos suffers three-months jail sentence
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!