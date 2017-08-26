Pages Navigation Menu

Roberto Carlos faces jail time – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 26, 2017

Roberto Carlos faces jail time
Vanguard
Former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos is facing a jail sentence in his native Brazil over unpaid alimony fees, according to reports. Marca states the legendary left-back owes 61k reals (€16.5k) to his ex-partner Barbara Thurler with an ongoing
