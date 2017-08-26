Pages Navigation Menu

Roberto Carlos faces jail time

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Sports

Former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos is facing a jail sentence in his native Brazil over unpaid alimony fees, according to reports.

Marca states the legendary left-back owes 61k reals (€16.5k) to his ex-partner Barbara Thurler with an ongoing court case in Rio De Janiero.

The report cites media reports in Brazil which state the former Brazil international, currently an ambassador for Madrid, is claiming financial problems for the delay in payments.

Prosecutors are asking for the two-time World Cup winner to face jail time of three months due to the delay, which is in relation to two of his children.

Carlos’s current wife Mariana Lucon has recently given birth to his ninth child, while fellow 2002 World Cup winner has previously been sent to jail twice for failure to meet alimony deadlines.

The 44-year-old made over 500 appearances for Los Blancos between 1996 and 2007, winning four La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

