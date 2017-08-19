Robson-Kanu comes on, scores, sent-off as Baggies down Burnley



Welsh international forward Hal Robson-Kanu scored and was then sent-off in a dramatic 20-minute cameo as West Bromwich Albion defeated Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

It was a second successive win of the new season for West Brom who had beaten Bournemouth 1-0 last weekend.

For Burnley, however, it was a crashing return to earth after they had opened their campaign with a shock 3-2 triumph at champions Chelsea.

Robson-Kanu had only been on the pitch for eight minutes, having replaced James McClean, when he scored the only goal after 71 minutes.

A long ball forward was helped on by Matt Phillips into the path of the hard-charging Robson-Kanu who rifled his drive beyond Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal.

But just 12 minutes later, Robson-Kanu was heading off the pitch in disgrace after being red-carded for an elbow in the face of Matthew Lowton.

West Brom gave a debut to Gareth Barry after the veteran midfielder moved from Everton in midweek, while Burnley’s pre-match build-up was dominated by reports that New Zealand striker Chris Wood was about to sign from second-tier Leeds United.

Burnley could have done with Wood’s finishing prowess on Saturday as Jeff Hendrick wasted a handful of half-chances while Ben Mee headed horribly wide from corner early in the second period.

