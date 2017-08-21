Rocket ICO – Decentralized Startup Accelerator (DAO)

The cryptocurrency market is relatively new, so not all mechanisms for it’s regulation have been worked out. Rocket ICO is a decentralized accelerator that connects experts, investors and start-ups in an attempt to coordinate the blockchain community more efficiently and build trust within it. It will create an ecosystem that is beneficial for all its … Continue reading Rocket ICO – Decentralized Startup Accelerator (DAO)

