Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rodents force Nigerian president to work from home – News24

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Rodents force Nigerian president to work from home
News24
Lagos – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will work from home after rodents damaged his official office during a more than 100-day overseas medical absence, a presidential spokesperson told AFP on Tuesday. The animals damaged furniture and air …
Nigerian president to 'work from home' after rat infestationBBC News
Rodents damaged President Buhari's office – Garba ShehuPulse Nigeria
Politics BBC Pidgin: How Rats Chased President Buhari from OfficeNigerian Bulletin
BellaNaija –Gistmaster (blog) –Obiaks News
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.