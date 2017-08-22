Rodents force Nigerian president to work from home – News24
|
News24
|
Rodents force Nigerian president to work from home
News24
Lagos – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will work from home after rodents damaged his official office during a more than 100-day overseas medical absence, a presidential spokesperson told AFP on Tuesday. The animals damaged furniture and air …
