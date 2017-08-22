Rodents damaged President Buhari’s office – Garba Shehu – Pulse Nigeria
|
360Nobs.com
|
Rodents damaged President Buhari's office – Garba Shehu
Pulse Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari will work from home indefinitely until renovations are completed on his office which was damaged by rodents. According to a report by ThisDay, this revelation was made by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and …
Buhari Works from Home Pending Renovation of Office
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
