Rodents Took Over Buhari’s Office During His 103-Day Medical Vacation Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed duties Monday after a 103-day medical vacation abroad, will operate from his official residence until the completion of the renovation of his office.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Shehu Garba, while speaking with THISDAY, the president’s office needed renovation because of its devastation by rodents during the president’s long period of absence.

“Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” Shehu said, adding that it was impossible for his boss to operate from the office in that condition.

The spokesman, however, said the development would not affect the effectiveness of Buhari’s work since his residence has an annex to the office, adding that the maintenance company has been urged to speed up its pace of work.

Mr. Buhari returned to the country on Saturday, after leaving the country on May 7.

He then penned the two Chambers of the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his return and his subsequent resumption of duty.

“In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom,” the letter was dispatched to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, hours after his nationwide broadcast on Monday morning, read.

It was however learnt that the president would be working from home.

The post Rodents Took Over Buhari’s Office During His 103-Day Medical Vacation Abroad – Presidency appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

