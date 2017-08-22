Rohr Insists On Akpeyi As Super Eagles First Choice Goalkeeper – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Rohr Insists On Akpeyi As Super Eagles First Choice Goalkeeper
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that Daniel Akpeyi is still Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper despite his error-strewn performance against South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!