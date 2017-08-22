Pages Navigation Menu

Rohr Insists On Akpeyi As Super Eagles First Choice Goalkeeper – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports


Rohr Insists On Akpeyi As Super Eagles First Choice Goalkeeper
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has insisted that Daniel Akpeyi is still Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper despite his error-strewn performance against South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

