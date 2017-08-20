Rohr invites Alampasu for Cameroon – Nigeria Today
Rohr invites Alampasu for Cameroon
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has asked CD Feirense Nigeria international goalkeeper Dele Alampasu to report for national duty when they convene for their clash against Cameroon. Dele Alampasu. Alampasu was initially not called up by the …
