Rohr names Mikel, 22 others for Cameroon battle

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has named team captain Mikel Obi, forward Odion Ighalo and Israel–based marksman Anthony Nwakaeme as squad members ahead of the battle against Cameroon. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rohr, on Tuesday, released his list of players for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying duels with Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions. According to reports on the NFF’s website, Germany-based defender Leon Balogun returns after missing the World Cup qualifier against Algeria and the Africa Cup qualifier against South Africa.

