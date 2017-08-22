Rohr Recalls Ighalo, Nwakaeme, Alampasu Tipped for Battle of Uyo – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Rohr Recalls Ighalo, Nwakaeme, Alampasu Tipped for Battle of Uyo
THISDAY Newspapers
Ahead of the double header World Cup 2018 qualifier against Cameroon, Super Eagles Franco-German coach, Gernot Rohr, is believed to have recalled former Watford forward, Odion Ighalo, back to the senior national team along with some fresh faces.
