Rohr Recalls Ighalo, Nwakaeme, Alampasu Tipped for Battle of Uyo – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Rohr Recalls Ighalo, Nwakaeme, Alampasu Tipped for Battle of Uyo
Ahead of the double header World Cup 2018 qualifier against Cameroon, Super Eagles Franco-German coach, Gernot Rohr, is believed to have recalled former Watford forward, Odion Ighalo, back to the senior national team along with some fresh faces.

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

