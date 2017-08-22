NIGERIA VS CAMEROON: Kayode Dropped, Akpeyi Retained; Mikel, Ighalo Recalled – Complete Sports Nigeria
NIGERIA VS CAMEROON: Kayode Dropped, Akpeyi Retained; Mikel, Ighalo Recalled
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is considering dropping Girona striker Kayode Olanrewaju for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in early September, Completesportnigeria.com reports. A reliable source revealed to …
Rohr Recalls Ighalo, Nwakaeme, Alampasu Tipped for Battle of Uyo
