Roller Federation plans for African Skating Championship

By John Egbokhan

The Roller Sports Federation of Nigeria has initiated plans for a successful participation at the 2017 African Speed Skating Championship holding in Decenmber in Lome, Togo.

Disclosing this to reporters, the President of the federation, Comrade Joseph Evah, said Team Nigeria’s target was a clean sweep of the gold medals on offer at the continental event, which will draw no fewer than 40 countries, all jostling for honours.

And to actialise this lofty objective of emerging champion, Evah, a frontl;ine Nider Delta activist, has urged the Sports Ministry and corporate bodies to support the body with funds and logistics ahead of the December Championship.

Speaking duringa meeting with club owners, coaches and technical officials, geared towards charting a roadmap for the gsport, Evah said, “ We invited club owners, coaches and technical officials from all states of the federation to brainstorm on how to move the game forward.

“We equally want to know what facilities they have in their various states in preparation for the African championship and where those facilities do not exist, to find out the best way to move their athletes to Lagos and make use of the National Stadium..

“On the African Speed Skating Championship, we are seeking financial support from the Sports Ministry and corporate bodies, who we trust will listen to our plea and lend us a helping hand by way of funding”.

“The place of money in sports devellopment cannot be overstated and as body, we are begging for support because these youths need to be productively engaged so that they will not become a menace to the society.

“And sports remain a viable means of taking away youths from crime, which informs our position that we all mjust join hands together by funding sports so that our youths can be far from criminal activities’’, added Evah.

He said the federation will soon call up skaters to camp to start preparing for the African Cham;pionship.

