Romance: Young Sierra Leonean Singer Weds His Older White Lover – Photos

I won die.. See love ooo. In fact whoever said this is not love is not my friend anymore.. Visa Visa Visa, Green Card, Green Card, Green Card, how many times I call una?

Is not only Nigerians wants to enter abroad by all means anyway and these photos confirms it. These are photos from the wedding of a young Sierra Leonean singer, Blazer Blaze Joeblaze and his older white lover.

What do you think guys?

Love or Hmmmm?