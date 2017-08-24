Ronaldo wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for the third time
He is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League
with 105 goals
The post Ronaldo wins UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award for the third time appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!