Rosaline Meurer Goes Completely unclad on Social Media

Alleged side chick of Tonto Dikeh‘ s estranged husband, Rosaline Meurer, has taken to social to share some really sexy unclad pictures of herself. She shared unclad Snapchat videos of herself singing and grooving to Cardi B’s Money Moves. See photos below….

The post Rosaline Meurer Goes Completely unclad on Social Media appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

