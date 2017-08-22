Rosberg Adds F1 Winning Car To Mercedes Museum – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Rosberg Adds F1 Winning Car To Mercedes Museum
Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg was in Stuttgart on Monday to see his title-winning Silver Arrow car go on display the Mercedes-Benz museum. The 2016 Formula One world champion said it was a 'special' and 'indescribable' experience to see his winning …
