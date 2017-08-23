Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rugggedman Release His Own Version of Buhari’s Speech

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Musician Rugggedman has just released his own version of president muhammadu buhari’s speech he gave a couple of days ago. Read below: Fellow Nigerians, I thank you all for your prayers, messages, visits and most especially your patience. I know it has not been easy but God be praised we are all alive to …

The post Rugggedman Release His Own Version of Buhari’s Speech appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.