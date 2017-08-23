Rukky Sanda shares Stunning Photos as she Celebrates Birthday

Nollywood actress Rukky Sanda is a year older today, and she shared photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate it. The actress was thankful to God, saying: Extremely THANKFUL to God Almighty For Being the absolute best to me… For being the father he is to me, words arent enough to express my joy, hapiness […]

The post Rukky Sanda shares Stunning Photos as she Celebrates Birthday appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

