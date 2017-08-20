Runtown Acquires Customized Mercedes Benz G Wagon (Photos)

Runtown just got himself a customized Mercedes-Benz G wagon for his birthday! The singer added a year recently and decided to spoil himself by adding a 35Million Benz to his fleet of cars! Photos below; Source: Nairaland

