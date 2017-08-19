Russia 2018 World Cup: Iheanacho not sure of Eagles place against Cameroon

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr’s hope of having the services of Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho may have hit the rocks following the confirmation from Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare on the fitness of the Nigerian.

The former Manchester City starlet is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a toe injury and is not in contention to make his home debut against Brighton today.

‘’Iheanacho has had a bit of discomfort with his toe. He’s been to see a specialist and we’re trying to give him time to recover from it,’’ Shakespeare said at Friday’s press conference.

The Super Eagles striking options will be limited if Iheanacho does not recover in time for the vital clash with the Indomitable Lions.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

