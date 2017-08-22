Russia 2018 World Cup: Iheanacho returns for Cameroon

By Monica Iheakam

Ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho has returned back to full training with English Premier League side, Leicester City after missing out of the weekend’s game due to a toe injury.

Iheancho confirmed the news through his twitter handle@67 kelechi, where he posted a picture of himself with team mate and compatriot ,Wilfred Ndidi at the Foxes Monday evening training.

#Happy to be back on the pitch’, Iheanacho captioned the picture.

His return to full training is a boost and no doubt will excite Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr who is banking on Iheanacho and other top flight players to execute the upcoming Russia 2018 World Cup double header against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in September.

It would be recalled that Iheanacho’s case appeared complex when coach Craig Shakespeare confirmed that he might need to see a specialist as their team doctors had failed to cure the pain he felt in his toe.

The £25million striker,went to see a specialist over the injured toe that kept him out of Leicester’s game against Brighton.

Shakespeare had revealed that the problem, was picked up in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach.

“We’re trying to give him enough time to recover. It’s been very hard because he’s been behind the fitness levels of the others because of his late start with us. So we’re giving him every opportunity to get his fitness levels up.”

Iheanacho came off the bench to play the final eight minutes of the opening night defeat at Arsenal, but was ruled out of last Saturday’s fixture.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

