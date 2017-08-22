Russia Places Jehovah’s Witnesses on Banned List of ‘extremist’ Organisations

Russia has placed the Jehovah’s Witnesses on its register of banned “extremist” organisations.

The UK Independent reports that the Christian sect’s administrative centre near St Petersburg and 395 local organisations were added to the list by the justice ministry on Thursday.

Believers can now be charged for proselytising or gathering together.

In April, Russia’s Supreme Court decided in favour of the justice ministry’s characterisation of members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses as posing “a threat to the rights of the citizens, public order and public security.”

The denomination’s properties, known as Kingdom Halls, will also be seized by the state.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are expected to appeal the ban at the European Court of Human Rights.

The British Government previously said it was “alarmed” by the ban and launched an appeal for Vladimir Putin to uphold religious freedom in Russia.

Jehovah’s Witnesses, who are known for their door-to-door preaching and distribution of literature, reject some of mainstream Christianity’s core beliefs.

The US-based group, which has more than 8.3 million adherents around the world, has generated controversy for its stances including the rejection of blood transfusion and opposition to military service.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Russia Places Jehovah’s Witnesses on Banned List of ‘extremist’ Organisations appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

