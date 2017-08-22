Rutanhire declared national hero

The Herald

ZANU-PF Politburo member Cde George Rutanhire, who died at Karanda Mission Hospital on Saturday, has been declared a national hero. He was 68. Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo confirmed the decision last night.

Mugabe going to the Heroes Acre ZimEye – Zimbabwe News



all 5 news articles »