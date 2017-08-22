Rwanda to bid for 2019 U-17 W/Cup – Vanguard
Vanguard
Rwanda to bid for 2019 U-17 W/Cup
Rwanda's Football Association (Ferwafa) is preparing to finalise its bid to host the 2019 Under-17 World Cup. U -17 FIFA-trophy. The Ferwafa president Vincent Nzamwita insists the country is capable of hosting a tournament of such a stature. “We have …
