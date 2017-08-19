S.Africa blocks release of anti-apartheid hero Hani’s killer – Yahoo News UK
S.Africa blocks release of anti-apartheid hero Hani's killer
Yahoo News UK
South Africa's top court on Friday blocked the release from jail of Polish immigrant Janusz Walus who shot dead anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani in 1993. Walus, 64, has served 24 years of a life sentence for the murder, which took South Africa to the …
