Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S.Africa blocks release of anti-apartheid hero Hani’s killer – Yahoo News UK

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Yahoo News UK

S.Africa blocks release of anti-apartheid hero Hani's killer
Yahoo News UK
South Africa's top court on Friday blocked the release from jail of Polish immigrant Janusz Walus who shot dead anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani in 1993. Walus, 64, has served 24 years of a life sentence for the murder, which took South Africa to the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.