S. Africa granted diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe: ministry

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

South Africa said Sunday it had granted immunity to Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, who was facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a model at a hotel in Johannesburg.

Grace Mugabe

“The minister has made the determination that the conferring of diplomatic immunity is warranted in this particular instance,” a foreign ministry statement said.

