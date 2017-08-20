S. Africa granted diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe: ministry

South Africa said Sunday it had granted immunity to Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe, who was facing assault charges after allegedly attacking a model at a hotel in Johannesburg.

“The minister has made the determination that the conferring of diplomatic immunity is warranted in this particular instance,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The post S. Africa granted diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe: ministry appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

