SA has a role to play in the Middle East – Zuma – Creamer Media’s Engineering News
|
The Indian Express
|
SA has a role to play in the Middle East – Zuma
Creamer Media’s Engineering News
South Africa can play a role in the Middle East and will help resolve conflicts there if given the opportunity, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday. “This world must be at peace with itself and I hope there will be more time to discuss the solutions …
India, Pak, China jointly present credentials to S Africa Prez
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!