Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SA has a role to play in the Middle East – Zuma – News24

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

SA has a role to play in the Middle East – Zuma
News24
Pretoria – South Africa can play a role in the Middle East and will help resolve conflicts there if given the opportunity, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday. “This world must be at peace with itself and I hope there will be more time to discuss the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.