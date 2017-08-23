Myeni confident SAA loans will be extended – SowetanLIVE
|
SowetanLIVE
|
Myeni confident SAA loans will be extended
SowetanLIVE
SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni said in Parliament on Wednesday that the appointment of a CEO of the airline met one of the conditions laid down by lenders for the extension of the R6.8-billion in loans which mature at the end of September. SAA board …
Parliament: Dudu Myeni's obfuscation doesn't fly with Scopa
Myeni blames some of SAA's woes on legacy issues
Parliament says SAA 'has no idea what it is doing'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!