SAA R10bn rescue from sale of stake in Telkom – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
SAA R10bn rescue from sale of stake in Telkom
Times LIVE
Cash-strapped SA Airways is to get a R10-billion bailout through the sale of the government's multibillion-rand stake in Telkom, parliament was told on Wednesday. DA MP Alf Lees dropped the bombshell in the National Assembly during question time with …
Government silent o SAA rescue operation
State eyeing Telkom sale to bail out SAA, says DA
SA considers Telkom stake sale to fund SAA bailout – Treasury
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!