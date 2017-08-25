Pages Navigation Menu

Sad !!! Bride-to-be found dead, hours before her wedding

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 38-year-old bride to be was found dead in her apartment  in Johannesburg, South Africa on the eve of her wedding. Nompumelelo Ngubane’s body was found strangled in the passenger seat of her car on Friday, August 18. According to her mother, Ntombifikile told reporters that Nompumelelo had left home early in the morning to …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

