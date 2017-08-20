Pages Navigation Menu

#SADCSummit bids farewell to Dos Santos, Ian Khama – Independent Online

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa


Independent Online

#SADCSummit bids farewell to Dos Santos, Ian Khama
Independent Online
SADC secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, outgoing SADC chair King Mswati III and Swaziland's Minister of Economic Planning and Development Prince Hlangusemphi. Picture: Noni Mokati. Pretoria – The 37th ordinary SADC summit of heads of state …
Angolan president to step down at election after 38 yearsFinancial Times
Angolans to vote as Zuma basks in SADC limelightDaily Nation
Woman to Watch: Isabel dos SantosBorn2Invest

