#SADCSummit bids farewell to Dos Santos, Ian Khama – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#SADCSummit bids farewell to Dos Santos, Ian Khama
Independent Online
SADC secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, outgoing SADC chair King Mswati III and Swaziland's Minister of Economic Planning and Development Prince Hlangusemphi. Picture: Noni Mokati. Pretoria – The 37th ordinary SADC summit of heads of state …
Angolan president to step down at election after 38 years
Angolans to vote as Zuma basks in SADC limelight
Woman to Watch: Isabel dos Santos
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!