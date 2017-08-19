Premier League: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool’s persistence after Crystal Palace victory – Firstpost
|
Firstpost
|
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's persistence after Crystal Palace victory
Firstpost
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's persistence as they did just enough to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Anfield thanks to a cool finish from Sadio Mane. Liverpool fans were getting increasingly frustrated on Saturday as Klopp's side struggled to …
Liverpool's win vs. Palace leaves more questions than answers ahead of defining week
Mane makes most of mistake to give Reds first taste of victory
Crystal Palace Boss Frank de Boer Focuses on the Positives Following Narrow Anfield Defeat
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!