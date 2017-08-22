Saka Decries Poor Treatment Of Upcoming Actors – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Saka Decries Poor Treatment Of Upcoming Actors
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Actor and comedian Afeez Oyetoro popularly known as Saka, has expressed displeasure over what he describes as poor treatment of upcoming actors. Speaking with Rubbin Minds on Channels Television, the actor explained that there is discrimination …
