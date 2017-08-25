Pages Navigation Menu

Sallah: Commission supports orphans with N10.3 million

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission on Thursday distributed N10.3 million to 86 District Heads to buy cows for orphans during the Eid-el-kabir celebrations coming up this weekend. Malam Lawal Maidoki, its Chairman, in a brief speech shortly before disbursing the money, stated that the gesture was part of government’s effort to ease the […]

