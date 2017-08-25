Sallah: Ram sellers in Ibadan decry low patronage

Ram sellers in various markets in Ibadan on Friday decried low patronage, barely a week to the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

A correspondent who visited many markets in the area, reports that ram sellers were seen discussing the development.

At Temidire 30-30 in Bodija, Akinyele, Liberty road and Mokola, rams were seen in various sizes tied to stomps with no buyers in sight.

The Baale of ram sellers at Temidire 30-30 market, Bodija, Alhaji Abdulrasak Adeyemo, also decried the low turnout of ram buyers this year.

“Sallah celebration is some days away from now and the market is low, no buyer at all compared to last year.

“The price of ram now is from N25, 000 to N80, 000 with the price of ‘he- goat’ from N10, 000 upward,” he said.

Adeyemo urged government officials to re-invigorate the economy to make life more meaningful to the citizenry.

He said the high price in the transportation of rams from the northern parts of the country to the southern part was also affecting sales.

Adeyemo also urged the government to intensify effort in reviving the railway service for effective operation to ease cargo transportation.

A potential buyer, Mr Babajide Lukmon, said “as a civil servant being June and July salaries, it would be difficult for me to buy ram or celebrate Sallah.’’

Another citizen, Malam Saheed Ahmed, said lack of money in the country ‘’has turned things upside down.’’

“The economic downturn is affecting things, no money, yet, people go to work every day ’’.

Ahmed urged Muslims to celebrate Sallah according to their pocket.

‘If ram cannot be slaughtered, use goat to celebrate Sallah, he said.

Meanwhile, a cleric, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwara, has also urged Muslim faithful not to borrow to buy rams for the celebration of the festival.

AbdulHameedm, who is the Chief Imman male, Ilorin, gave the advice in llorin on Friday during an interview.

“Muslims must not borrow money or take loan to perform spiritual duties as there will be no reward for that action,’’ he said.

The Imam said instead, Muslims should find legitimate means of slaughtering rams in marking the festival.

“When one borrows or take a loan, one does not have complete ownership of the money and such money cannot be used for animal sacrifice for the festival.’’

NAN

