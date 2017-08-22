Pages Navigation Menu

Sam Mbakwe Gifts Nnamdi Kanu with 40-Year-Old Wine

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

The Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, paid a courtesy visit to the family of former civilian Governor of old Imo state, Dee Sam Mbakwe, who gifted the IPOB leader with an old wine as souvenir. It was gathered that the wine is nearly 40 years old and was […]

