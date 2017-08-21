Samir Nasri Joins Turkish Club Antalyaspor

Samir Nasri has left Manchester City to join Turkish side Antalyaspor on a permanent deal.

Samir Nasri played 176 times for City, scoring 27 goals, and won two Premier League titles.

Antalyaspor have Samuel Eto’o in their ranks and have signed Jérémy Ménez and Johan Djourou, both former team-mates of Nasri.

“Everybody at the club wishes Samir good luck in the next chapter of his career and would like to thank him for some fantastic memories,” City said in a statement.

