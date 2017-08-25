Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee Sentenced to a 5-Year Jail Term

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

A South Korean court is set to decide on Friday if Samsung de-facto chief Jay Y. Lee is guilty of corruption.

Lee was accused by a special prosecutor’s office of bribing a close friend of former President Park Geun-hye to gain government favors.

The 49-year-old scion of the Lee family was detained in February.

Lee has the option of filing for an appeal.

More to come…

 

 

