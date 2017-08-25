Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to 5 Years in Jail

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A court on Friday sentenced the billionaire head of South Korea’s Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, to five years in prison for bribery. After a six-month trial over a scandal that brought down the then president, Park Geun-hye, a court ruled that Lee had paid bribes in anticipation of favors from Park. The court also found […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

