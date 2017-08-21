Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sane People Will Rejoice Over Buhari’s Return – Wike – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Tide

Sane People Will Rejoice Over Buhari's Return – Wike
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed gratitude to God for the health and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also stated that regardless of the party one belongs to, it would be insane for anyone not to be happy about the …
RSG Extols Importance Of Science EducationThe Tide

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.