Sane People Will Rejoice Over Buhari’s Return – Wike – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
The Tide
|
Sane People Will Rejoice Over Buhari's Return – Wike
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed gratitude to God for the health and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also stated that regardless of the party one belongs to, it would be insane for anyone not to be happy about the …
RSG Extols Importance Of Science Education
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!