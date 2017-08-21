Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki: I have received Buhari’s resumption letter

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Politics

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has acknowledged receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s resumption letter to the National Assembly. Saraki made  this known via his twitter handle on Monday. He said,“I have  received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari  informing the Senate that he has returned to the country.

