Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki’s quick intervention averts walk out by companies CEOs

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Henry Umoru
ABUJA- THE quick intervention of Senate President Bukola Saraki Wednesday stopped the Chief Executive Officers of some major multinational companies and Nigeria based Organisations from staging a walkout at the resumed probe of these firms by the Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, investigating the alleged N30 trillion revenue leakage.

Apparently tired of waiting for hours, the CEOs of these companies were prepared to leave the hearing room and go back to Lagos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

But for the very quick intervention of Senate President Saraki who pleaded with them to give the Committee members some more time, the Chief Executive officers, CEOs then waited for the Senators.

The post Saraki’s quick intervention averts walk out by companies CEOs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.