Saraki’s quick intervention averts walk out by companies CEOs

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE quick intervention of Senate President Bukola Saraki Wednesday stopped the Chief Executive Officers of some major multinational companies and Nigeria based Organisations from staging a walkout at the resumed probe of these firms by the Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, investigating the alleged N30 trillion revenue leakage.

Apparently tired of waiting for hours, the CEOs of these companies were prepared to leave the hearing room and go back to Lagos.

But for the very quick intervention of Senate President Saraki who pleaded with them to give the Committee members some more time, the Chief Executive officers, CEOs then waited for the Senators.

The post Saraki’s quick intervention averts walk out by companies CEOs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

